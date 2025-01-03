Xagent AI Inc. Revolutionizes Procurement With Cutting-Edge Intelligent Bidding Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Vertical LLM for Procurement : XAgent's proprietary language model, tailored exclusively for procurement, delivers enhanced semantic understanding and content generation for bidding documents, ensuring unmatched precision and speed.

Multi-Agent System for Bidding : This state-of-the-art system simulates multiple agents to coordinate complex bidding processes seamlessly, fostering collaboration and boosting accuracy. Big Data in Procurement : Powered by the largest procurement big data system-capturing over 55,000 daily entries-XAgent provides users with actionable insights to drive smarter, more strategic bidding decisions.

Unmatched Credibility and Global Standards

XAgent's excellence is validated by certifications from esteemed organizations, including the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM), World AI Organization, World Blockchain Organization, and the World Federation of Free Trade Zones. These endorsements underscore the company's adherence to rigorous global standards and its leadership in innovation.

Global Reach and Expertise

Operating under the brand name Wishbud for the past two years, XAgent AI Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, has quickly established a global presence. The company is supported by affiliated entities in Canada, India, and Hong Kong, specializing in Procurement Big Data, Vertical LLMs, and Multi-Agent Systems.

"The international public procurement market, valued at $12-13 trillion in 2022, is projected to reach $16-19 trillion by 2027," said Frank Zheng, Chairman of XAgent AI Inc. "This unprecedented growth positions us as a transformative force, delivering exceptional solutions and significant returns for our investors."

"Procurement systems can be daunting for many enterprises, leading to missed opportunities," said Helen Huang, CEO of XAgent AI Inc. "Our intelligent bidding platform eliminates these barriers, empowering businesses to excel in the competitive global procurement landscape."

Positioned for Growth

To accelerate its impact, XAgent AI Inc. is raising $10 million to enhance its Procurement Big Data infrastructure, refine algorithms, and expand platform scalability. With its innovative use of Vertical LLMs and Multi-Agent Systems, the company is primed for rapid growth and industry disruption.

Discover how XAgent AI Inc. can transform your procurement strategy. Visit or contact Helen Huang at [email protected] to learn more.

About XAgent AI Inc.

XAgent AI Inc. specializes in intelligent bidding solutions that leverage state-of-the-art technologies to revolutionize global procurement. By combining innovation, compliance, and strategic insight, XAgent is redefining the future of procurement.

