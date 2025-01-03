Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Allu Arjun Movie's Gold Rush Slows Down, Mints ₹2.05 Crore On Friday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 30: Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rule' entered the fifth week on Friday after blockbuster performance since its opening day. On a spree to break and set new records, it is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Amir Khan's Dangal. Dangal, the biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema raked in ₹2070 crore and is now on Pushpa 2 target list.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted ₹2.05 crore net at the Indian Box Office on Friday at 7:40 pm, according to early estimates provided by tracker Sacnilk. The total domestic Box Office collection stands at ₹1191.8 crore net.

Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram announced that Sukumar directorial movie grossed ₹1,799 crores worldwide in 28 days.

According to Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun's movie witnessed 62.26 percent drop in its daily collection on Thursday.

Considering its business at the worldwide box office, the action thriller grossed ₹266.35 crore in the overseas market and ₹1418.65 crore gross in the domestic market until Day 29, taking global collection to ₹1685 crore.

Notably, the pan-India film not only minted huge sums from its Hindi version but also emerged as the top-grossing Hindi film in India. Hindi version amassed ₹3.75 crore net on Thursday. The movie is still going strong despite many new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said,“800 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 is all set to inaugurate the ₹ 800 cr Club... The #AlluArjun starrer has amassed a huge ₹ 57.95 cr in Week 4, setting a new benchmark.” This implies that Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is set to join ₹800 club soon.