Sybiha: Europe Must Unite To Restore Stability In Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has described the visit of Foreign Ministers Jean-Noel Barrot of France and Annalena Baerbock of Germany to Syria as both timely and strategic, given the potential for cooperation with the country's new government.

Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today's visit to Syria by Barrot and Baerbock is timely and strategic. During my talks in Damascus earlier this week, I saw a lot of potential for cooperation. It is time for all of Europe to work together to restore stability and normal life for Syria and the wider region" Sybiha said.

During their visit to Syria, the German and French foreign ministers are expected to propose cooperation, contingent on the new Syrian leadership taking actions that prioritize the interests of the country's people, and to address the future of Russian military bases. Sybiha recently visited Syria as well.