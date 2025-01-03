Atlantic Employee Screening Recognized As #1 In G2 Winter 2025 Reports With 48 Industry-Leading Badges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atlantic Ranked No 1 by G2

Best Support G2

Atlantic Ranked No 1 by G2

- Doug Avdellas, CEOPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantic Employee Screening, a trusted leader in background screening services, proudly announces its exceptional performance in G2's Winter 2025 Reports. The company earned the #1 ranking in multiple categories and an impressive total of 48 badges, reinforcing its position as the go-to provider for background checks, drug testing, and reference checks.These awards span across Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business sectors, showcasing the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of organizations of all sizes.- Atlantic Employee Screening was honored with the following top distinctions:- High Performer in Background Checks, Drug Testing, and Reference Checks- Easiest To Do Business With in Background Checks and Drug Testing- Best Support in Background Checks, Drug Testing, and Reference Checks- Best Relationship for Drug Testing- Momentum Leader – ranked #1 in this newest category- Best Usability in Background Checks- Best Results in Background Checks- Most Implementable in Background ChecksThese accolades are a testament to Atlantic Employee Screening's dedication to delivering live U.S.-based customer service, cutting-edge technology with human oversight, and transparent pricing, ensuring every client is treated like a VIP.Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening, shared his thoughts on this recognition:“Being awarded #1 in G2's Winter 2025 Reports is a significant honor and a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us. At Atlantic Employee Screening, our mission has always been to provide unmatched service and innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact for our clients. These awards inspire us to continue setting the standard for excellence in the industry.”As the background screening landscape evolves, Atlantic Employee Screening remains committed to empowering businesses with seamless, reliable, and high-quality solutions. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, the company is poised to lead the industry into the future.About Atlantic Employee ScreeningFounded 28 years ago, Atlantic Employee Screening specializes in providing comprehensive background screening services with no-contract agreements. Renowned for its live U.S.-based customer service and industry-leading technology, the company has built a reputation for treating every client like a VIP. To learn more, visit atlanticscreening.

Kieth Burley

Atlantic Employee Screening

+1 561-776-1804

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.