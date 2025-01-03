Russian Aggression Leaves 1,255 Cultural Monuments Across Ukraine Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 1,255 cultural heritage monuments have been damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression, including 33 in December alone.

This was reported by the of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

According to military administrations, 33 cultural heritage monuments were damaged in December in Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions and in the city of Kyiv.

The total number of damaged cultural heritage monuments as of late December has reached 1,255. Of these, 125 are of monuments national importance, 1,055 of local importance, and 75 newly discovered.

In total, cultural monuments sustained damage in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv, including 324 in Kharkiv region, 180 in Kherson region, 164 in Donetsk region, 137 in Odesa region, 65 in Chernihiv region, 83 in Kyiv region and the capital city of Kyiv, 57 in Zaporizhzhia region, 44 in Mykolaiv region, 49 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 60 in Lviv region, 33 in Sumy region, 32 in Luhansk region, 10 in Khmelnytskyi region, six in Poltava region, four in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions each, two in Kirovohrad region, and another one in Cherkasy region.

The ministry added that as of late December 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions remain temporarily captured by Russian troops. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that suffered amid hostilities.

In addition, on January 1, 2025, Russia carried out another attack, damaging monuments in the center of Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kyiv, as a result of yet another Russian drone attack, the building of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine suffered damage. The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications will appeal to UNESCO with a request to create a mechanism for the preservation and protection of the architectural integrity of the streets in the historical center of Kyiv.