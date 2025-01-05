Telangana A Model In Providing Jobs, Says CM Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that the state has become a model for the country in providing employment.

He said the in its first year filled 55,143 posts in various government departments. He termed this as unprecedented in the country.

The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing cheques to Civil Services aspirants under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme.

Twenty candidates from the students who qualified for Civils Mains exams have received Rs 1 lakh cheque each.

Revanth Reddy said statehood for Telangana was achieved to fulfil the aspirations of the youth, mainly the aspiration for jobs. He claimed that despite the formation of Telangana State, the unemployed struggled a lot due to a lack of jobs in the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister said Group 1 exams were conducted for the last 14 years. The People's Government overcame all hurdles and conspiracies and conducted Group 1 exams to fill 563 posts. The recruitment for Group 1 posts will be completed by March 31.

“The People's Government assumed power in such a difficult situation. My government's main objective is to see more number of candidates selected in Civil Services exams from the Telangana State,” he said.

He mentioned that more students from a backward state like Bihar are excelling in civil services in the country. He said due to the special attention given in that state, more candidates are becoming IAS and IPS officers.

Taking inspiration from Bihar, the Telangana government is extending Rs 1 lakh financial assistance through Rajiv Civils Abhayahastam to ensure that the Civils aspirants from Telangana succeed in big numbers. He said the aspirants should consider the financial help as an encouragement from the government.

He told the aspirants that those who work hard with a commitment definitely get the rewards. He hoped that all the aspirants who received encouragement under the scheme would attend interviews and get selected in the civil services.

Claiming that his government accorded priority to the future of the youth, he said it was taking all steps for recruitment as per the job calendar. The government is ready to encourage the candidates preparing for civil services in all ways.

“We aspire to reach a level where we can proudly say that Telangana has the highest number of candidates selected for civil services in the country,” he said.