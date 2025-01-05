Bahrain clinches win against Oman with 2 late goals in Gulf Cup

(MENAFN) With just 12 minutes remaining in the match, Oman seemed poised for victory, but two dramatic late goals propelled Bahrain to their second triumph in the regional competition, six years after their last title. Mohamed Marhoon played a pivotal role in the comeback, turning the tide against an Omani side that had been close to securing their third championship. For much of the game at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the trophy appeared destined for Muscat.



Oman, fresh from their 2-1 semifinal win over Saudi Arabia, took an early lead just 17 minutes into the game. A well-delivered corner from Ali Al-Busaidi found Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri, who capitalized on some space at the edge of the six-yard box to deliver a powerful header into the net. Both teams created opportunities throughout, but the next goal was always going to be decisive, and it eventually swung the momentum Bahrain’s way.



Bahrain equalized in the 79th minute after Marhoon was fouled in the penalty area by Jameel Al-Yahmadi. Marhoon calmly stepped up and converted the spot-kick, reigniting hopes for his team. Moments later, he was instrumental again, driving to the left byline and sending a ball into the area, which was inadvertently deflected into the Omani net by Mohamed Al-Musalami, sparking jubilant celebrations from Bahrain’s supporters in the packed crowd of nearly 60,000.



Despite Oman’s best efforts to claw back, Bahrain held firm through the remaining 10 minutes of regular play and an intense 15 minutes of added time. The final whistle marked the beginning of euphoric celebrations for Bahrain, who started the new year with a hard-fought and memorable victory.

