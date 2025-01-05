Taliban commands NGOs to boot female employees

(MENAFN) The has announced it will close all national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Afghanistan that employ female workers, marking another step in the ongoing crackdown on women’s rights since their return to power in 2021. The new directive comes two years after the Taliban had already stopped women from working in non-Taliban-controlled institutions.



The Economy warned in a letter published on Sunday that NGOs failing to comply with the mandate would lose their operating licenses. The Taliban has been systematically imposing its strict interpretation of Islam since regaining control of Afghanistan, sidelining women from public life by shutting down beauty salons and preventing girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade. The latest ban has drawn sharp condemnation from the UN, which called it discriminatory and detrimental to humanitarian efforts in the country.



In response, the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief and Development suggested possible adjustments, including hijab requirements and the provision of separate facilities for female workers, to allow women in the health and education sectors to continue working under these new restrictions.

