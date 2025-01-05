UNIFIL says Israeli military purposely destroys property in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday accused the Israeli of deliberately destroying its property and critical infrastructure in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions along the volatile border. According to a statement released by UNIFIL, peacekeepers witnessed Israeli military bulldozers demolishing a blue barrel marking the withdrawal line between Lebanon and Israel in the Al-Labbouneh area. Additionally, a watchtower belonging to the Lebanese (LAF), located near a UNIFIL site, was also destroyed.



The blue barrels serve as markers for the withdrawal line, known as the Blue Line, which was established following Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. The destruction of these markers and adjacent infrastructure has drawn strong condemnation from UNIFIL. The organization described the actions as “deliberate and direct destruction” of property clearly identifiable as belonging to the LAF. UNIFIL further stressed that the incident constitutes a “blatant violation” of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and international law.



Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to end the Second Lebanon War between Israel and Hezbollah, underscores the need for respecting Lebanon’s territorial integrity and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region. UNIFIL’s statement emphasized the importance of adhering to this resolution to maintain stability and prevent further escalation.



The accusations come amid already heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, as sporadic exchanges of fire along the border have raised fears of a broader conflict. UNIFIL’s condemnation highlights the delicate situation in the area and the urgent need for restraint from all parties to avoid further violations and ensure the fragile peace along the Blue Line.

MENAFN05012025000045015839ID1109056262