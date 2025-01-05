Dadu Gardens Launches Exciting New 'Dadu Clubs Program'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums is proud to unveil Dadu Gardens' new initiative, the Dadu Clubs program. Each club offers children eight engaging sessions designed to inspire creativity and spark curiosity through enriching hands-on experiences across a range of exciting topics.

The program kicks off with the Auto Club, in collaboration with the future Qatar Auto Museum, an engine for driving design, innovation, and research in new forms of mobility. Through this dynamic partnership, young car enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the world of automobiles, while exploring Qatar's rich automotive heritage. Children aged 8-12 will get the chance to take part in a series of interactive STEM activities, including building solar-powered cars, designing their own traffic signs, and learning about the history of automobiles in a fun and engaging environment.

Acting Director, David Taylor, Deputy Director of Project & Operations, added,“The Dadu Clubs program builds on our passion at Dadu for offering children hands-on learning experiences that spark creativity. We aim to be a leading platform for educational and extracurricular activities in Qatar, and we are pleased to start with the Auto Club and look forward to expanding with even more clubs in the future. Our goal is to create a space where children can truly discover, grow, and thrive.”

The collaboration with Qatar Auto Museum offers an unparalleled educational experience and marks a significant step in integrating education, culture, and hands-on activities for children in Qatar. Located within Dadu Gardens, the Dadu Clubs program aligns closely with Dadu's mission to nurture learning and development through interactive, open-ended play. As the program grows, additional clubs such as the Gardening Club, will be introduced, providing even more opportunities for children to explore a wide range of educational topics.

Commenting on the occasion, AlKindi Aljawabra, Director of Qatar Auto Museum, said“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dadu Gardens on the Auto Club as part of the Dadu Clubs program. This partnership offers young minds a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating world of automobiles and Qatar's automotive heritage. Qatar Auto Museum is proud to support this initiative, inspiring the next generation of innovators and creators.”

With limited capacity per club, the program ensures an intimate and personalised experience for each participant. Tickets can be purchased through Dadu Gardens' website and social media pages.