MOFA Secretary-General Meets Chinese Ambassador

1/5/2025 8:02:53 AM

Doha: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Sunday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin. The two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

