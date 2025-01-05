Indirect discussions for ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza resume in Qatar

(MENAFN) Israel announced on Saturday that indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza had resumed in Qatar. This development comes amid ongoing violence, with rescuers reporting that over 30 people have been killed in new on the territory. The Palestinian civil defense agency confirmed that a dawn targeted the Al-Ghoula family’s home in Gaza City, resulting in 11 deaths, including seven children. Images from the Shujaiya neighborhood, captured by a French news agency, depicted residents searching through smoldering debris. Among the tragic scenes, bodies of small children were seen lined up, wrapped in white sheets.



The Israeli military stated it had conducted strikes on more than 100 “terror targets” in Gaza over the past two days. Meanwhile, rescue teams in the region reported significant civilian casualties from these strikes. As the conflict escalates, indirect talks in Qatar have gained urgency, particularly regarding the release of hostages taken during Hamas's attacks in October 2023. The Israeli delegation involved in the discussions left for Qatar on Friday, signaling continued diplomatic efforts despite the violence on the ground.



Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the family of Liri Albag, a soldier held hostage in Gaza, confirming that negotiations were ongoing. He indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had provided specific directives to advance the talks. Katz expressed commitment to the process, highlighting efforts to bring the hostages home. His remarks followed the release of a video by Hamas’s Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, showing Albag in captivity.



The three-and-a-half-minute video featured the 19-year-old Israeli conscript calling in Hebrew for her government to secure her release. Although the recording’s authenticity has not been independently verified, it has heightened the pressure on Israel to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations. The video’s release underscores the human cost of the conflict and the urgent need for progress in the ceasefire and hostage discussions, which continue to unfold amid relentless bombardments in Gaza.

