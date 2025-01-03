Pointers Jewellers And KT Cap Stars Signs Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Johnny Yong, Director for Pointers Jewellers

Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner for KT Cap Stars

Both companies will collaborate to expand product line blending astrology with artistic expression for jeweller collectors in SEA.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with Pointers Jewellers, KT Cap Stars through its own brand CapStars 369 will be introducing new products to its product lineup for 2025.

The new Master O Majestic Gemstone Jewellery Series is a groundbreaking collection that merges astrology with personal feng shui, featuring exquisite designs crafted with gemstones and other premium materials. Each piece is designed to enhance personal aura and appearance while resonating with the wearer's unique energy, offering a harmonious blend of beauty, spirituality, and individuality.

The series caters to a wide range of preferences, offering jewellery at various price points, from accessible luxury to collectible-grade gemstones. These gemstones are versatile and can be transformed into necklaces, rings, earrings, and more, allowing customers to build their personal collection of meaningful and elegant pieces.

Pointers Jewellers is renowned for its timeless craftsmanship and bespoke creations. Beyond its local acclaim, Pointers specializes in designing and customizing jewellery for international clients, including members of global royal families. Each masterpiece reflects the brand's dedication to creating heirloom-quality pieces that transcend time while capturing the individuality and status of its clients.

In addition to the Master O Series, Pointers Jewellers will also showcase its rare collection of gemstones and luxury premium collectible jewellery. These exclusive pieces, crafted to perfection, will be featured in a private jewellery event, offering an unparalleled experience for discerning collectors and connoisseurs.

As Johnny, Director at Pointers Jewellers, shares,“Every piece tells a story of luxury and personal energy, designed to embody the uniqueness of its wearer. With the Master O Majestic Gemstone Jewellery Series, we take pride in crafting jewellery that blends astrological insights with artistic excellence for clients around the world.”

With this collaboration, KT Cap Stars hope to achieve a more personalised product offering for its customer base and a more customised solution for its corporate clients. Along with its parent company KT Cap Consulting, a regional consultancy firm headquartered in Singapore, both entities have been working with major financial institutions to provide personalised wellness services to customers over the past twelve months and with the latest offering it hope to have a more personalised and customisable experience said Kenny Thing, Founder and Managing Partner for KT Cap Stars.

Kenny Thing further adds "Recently, our FI corporate clients have observed that some of their clients have been exploring luxury and bespoke jewellery as an alternative asset for its exclusivity and heirloom value"

The first collection of Master O Series is expected to be launch in Q1 2025.

About KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd

KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd is a regional management consultancy firm that provide advisory services specialising in higher education, finance, HNW and healthcare sector and holds its own portfolio companies in the region. KT Cap Stars Sdn Bhd is fully owned by KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd.

For more information, please visit

About Pointers Jewellers

Found in 1994, Pointers Jewellers is a premier name in the world of fine jewellery, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship and bespoke creations. Established with a vision to blend artistry with excellence, Pointers has become a trusted destination for those seeking heirloom-quality jewellery that captures individuality and elegance.

Specializing in both classic and contemporary designs, Pointers Jewellers caters to a diverse clientele, including members of global royal families and discerning collectors. Our expertise lies in creating unique, customizable pieces that tell a story of personal style, status, and legacy. From rare gemstones to luxury jewellery collections, Pointers Jewellers upholds the highest standards of quality and innovation. Each masterpiece is meticulously designed to transcend trends, ensuring it remains a cherished treasure for generations to come.

With a strong commitment to exceptional service, Pointers Jewellers continues to expand its presence globally, setting new benchmarks in the luxury jewellery industry.

