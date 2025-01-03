Navdeep Singh To Inaugurate 6Th Edition Of Ekal Run Organized By The Youth Wing Of Friends Of Tribals Society

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 3rd January, 2025: FTS Yuva, the youth wing of Friends of Tribals Society (FTS), is excited to announce the 6th edition of its flagship event, the Ekal Run, which will take place at Godrej Waterside, Kolkata, on 12th January 2025. This year, the event will be inaugurated by Navdeep Singh, the Indian para-athlete and javelin thrower who clinched a medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Over 5,000 participants are expected to take part in the run, which offers various categories, including a 21km, 10km, 5km, and a non-timed 3km fun run, catering to people of all ages and fitness levels.



Navdeep Singh's inspirational journey from adversity to triumph has captured the nation's heart. A world-class para-athlete, Singh made history in 2024 by winning India's first-ever gold in javelin at the Paris Paralympic Games. He has also earned a bronze medal at the World Championships, proving his mettle on the global stage. Despite facing significant physical challenges, Singh's determination and dedication have made him a symbol of resilience for athletes and aspiring individuals across the world.



Speaking about the event, Mr. Gaurav Bagla, President of FTS Yuva, Kolkata Chapter, said, "We are honored to have Navdeep Singh inaugurate the 6th edition of Ekal Run. His inspiring achievements embody the spirit of perseverance and determination that Ekal Run stands for. This event continues to be a platform not just for fitness and camaraderie but also for a greater cause: supporting the education of rural children across India. Ekal Run brings together athletes, communities, and individuals to push their boundaries while contributing to this noble mission."



The Ekal Run is not just a sporting event but a movement to raise funds for the education of rural children through the Ekal Vidyalaya. Over the past editions, the event has garnered immense support and enthusiasm, uniting people from all walks of life to promote education and empowerment for children in rural and tribal areas.



Key Members:

Niraj Harodia - National Coordinator; Gaurav Bagla - President; Rishabh Saraogi, Vikash Poddar, Abhay Kejriwal - Vice President; Vinay Chugh - Advisor; Raunak Fatesaria - Secretary; Rohit Bucha - Jt. Secretary; Rishav Gadia - Treasurer; Rachit Chowdhary - Jt. Treasurer; Mayank Saraogi, Ankit Deewan, Yogesh Choudhury, Vaibhav Pandya, Ashray Tandon, Manish Dhariwal, Pankaj Jhawar - Executive Committee Member and Namrata Agarwal - Member.



About FTS:

Friends of Tribals Society (FTS), a non-profit, non-governmental and voluntary organization committed towards upliftment of underprivileged rural children. They are running 49,203 One Teacher Schools – popularly called as“EKAL VIDYALAYA” which provide non- formal education to 15,19,721 children in remotest villages of India. FTS focuses on the holistic development of a child and through their endeavor they uplift the entire village. They operate from 37 chapters across India, Kolkata being the Headquarter. They are also a recipient of the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize 2017 and had the privilege of receiving this award from the honourable former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

