Musk mockingly brands German chancellor ‘Oaf Schitz’
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has predicted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he mockingly referred to as "Oaf Schitz," will lose the upcoming parliamentary elections, following the collapse of his coalition government. Scholz’s government dissolved due to disagreements over Ukraine aid, economic policies, and climate reform.
Musk, a consistent critic of the current German administration, also suggested that the right-wing, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could secure a significant victory in the elections. His remarks, however, have drawn sharp criticism from German officials, with Chancellor Scholz responding that the country’s future will be decided by its people, not social media influencers.
Musk’s comments come amid heightened tensions surrounding Germany’s handling of the Magdeburg Christmas market attack, which intensified criticism of Scholz’s migration policies. The attack, committed by a Saudi asylum seeker, led to the deaths of five people and injuries to nearly 200, further fueling opposition calls for stricter immigration controls.
