Kim plans on increasing N-Korean tourism

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the development of the country's sector, highlighting its "rich and diverse" resources as vital for both economic growth and regional revitalization. During a visit to the Kalma coastal area, he emphasized North Korea's natural beauty and cultural heritage, which he believes are envied worldwide and central to his vision for progress. According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim stressed that the country's stability, institutional advantages, and economic conditions make it well-suited for the growth of tourism.



Kim expressed satisfaction with the Kalma coastal zone's development, which is set to open in June 2025, featuring hotels, entertainment complexes, and service centers. He also proposed linking the Kalma area with other tourist sites, such as Mt. Kumgang, and promoting mountaineering in Samjiyon while prioritizing environmental protection.



Tourism in North Korea is showing signs of recovery, with a group of 100 Russian tourists arriving in Pyongyang in February 2024, the first such visit since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Though North Korea remains one of the most strictly controlled tourist destinations, with visitors required to obtain visas and participate in government-organized tours, there is potential for growth in the sector, with most foreign tourists historically coming from China.

