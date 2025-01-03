Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver Unveils Gripping Thriller 'Before The Next Kill' On January 4Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Before The Next Kill, 3 in the Shaws Investigation Series

Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

The Shaws Investigation Series By Kay A. Oliver

Award-Winning Thriller Series Promises Suspense and Intrigue with the Latest Release in the Shaws Investigation Series

- Kay A. OliverLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is finally over. On January 4, 2025, Kay A. Oliver, recently named Fiction Author of the Year 2025, will release her latest page-turner, "Before the Next Kill." Fans of edge-of-your-seat suspense and masterful storytelling are in for a treat as Oliver once again proves why she's a force in contemporary fiction."Before the Next Kill" takes readers deep into the psyche of a relentless investigator and the twisted mind of a killer who always seems one step ahead. With its unpredictable twists and turns, this novel promises to leave readers breathless, questioning every clue, and racing to uncover the truth."This book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the complexities of justice," Oliver shares. "I wanted to create a story that pulls readers into a labyrinth of danger and deception while exploring the strength it takes to confront one's deepest fears."Kay A. Oliver, celebrated for her compelling narratives and award-winning novels like Love's Calculated Risk and Road to Elysium, is no stranger to critical acclaim. Her accolades include Fiction Author of the Year 2025, Over 25 Literary awards, are a testament to her ability to weave unforgettable characters and gripping plots that resonate with audiences worldwide.Praise for Kay A. Oliver:“An unparalleled storyteller who knows how to keep readers hooked until the very last page.” - LauralFiji“Oliver's talent lies in her ability to mix heart-pounding suspense with profound emotional depth.” -C. K. GoldBefore the Next Kill is now available for pre-order, with exclusive bonuses for early buyers. Don't miss your chance to own what is sure to be one of the year's most talked-about thrillers.MORE ABOUT THE BOOK:Book Details: Release Date: January 4, 2025Available: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">amazon/dp/B0DQM4D5L9This is Book 3 in the Shaws Investigation Series-Multi-Award Winner. Book 1: Sisters In Cold Blood; Book 2: Five Pounds of Pressure.Follow Kay A. Oliver's journey and discover more of her work at KayAOliver .com.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Kay A. Oliver is an award-winning author, a Television Academy member, and a prominent figure in literature and entertainment. An innate storyteller with a creative spirit, Kay has illuminated her life's journey with an enduring passion for writing. Her mission is to craft captivating stories that ignite joy and engage readers with her signature easy-to-read style. Her books are irresistible page-turners, filled with unexpected twists that keep readers spellbound.Her most recent honor was to be named as Fiction Author of the Year for 2025 by IAOTP.Recognized in“Who's Who in America” and featured in“The Wall Street Journal”, Kay A. Oliver has been honored as“Woman of the Year Circle” by the National Association of Professional Women in 2014,“Who's Who Women of Influence” in 2024, and“Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023” by the City of Stanton. With over 20 literary awards to her name, she is celebrated as a prolific storyteller of our time.With more than three decades of experience in Hollywood, Kay has worked on Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, infusing her writing with a blend of industry experience and unbridled imagination. Her reputation as a legendary storyteller continues to soar, solidifying her place among the greats of her era.A frequent guest on over 25 podcasts, Kay shares her passion for writing and offers valuable tips for both aspiring and seasoned authors. Her insights have inspired countless listeners, reflecting her commitment to nurturing new talent and her love for storytelling.Kay's impressive portfolio includes ten acclaimed novels, and her work has been featured in“AP News Wire” and“Orange County News” multiple times. She holds degrees in Radio, TV, Film, and an MBA, combining her storytelling passion with a deep understanding of the entertainment industry. Her website, [KayAOliver], offers invaluable writing tips for aspiring authors and reflects her dedication to nurturing new talent.Discover more about Kay A. Oliver and explore her world of storytelling by visiting her website: .

