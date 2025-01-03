Navigating EU Policies: Pan-European Insights On Heated Tobacco & Nicotine Pouch Legislation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European regulatory bundle: heated tobacco and nicotine pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European regulatory bundle offers a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory landscape for heated tobacco and nicotine pouches across European countries. It covers essential policy areas, including product and packaging restrictions, advertising regulations, and taxation, providing valuable insights into each country's unique framework.

This bundle contains fifteen comprehensive reports across eight countries:



Netherlands: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Netherlands: heated tobacco

France: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

France: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Belgium: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Spain: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Spain: heated tobacco

Poland: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Poland: heated tobacco

Switzerland: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

Switzerland: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Finland: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Finland: heated tobacco

Denmark: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch Denmark: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

These regional bundle will provide you with:



A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices

Each country report includes:



Executive summary

Outlook

Country basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Sanctions

Taxation

Relevant laws Relevant bodies

