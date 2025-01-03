Worst President In US History: Trump Slams Biden Over 'Open Border Policy'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) United States President-elect Donald on Friday launched a fiery attack on outgoing President Joe Biden, calling him "the worst President in the history of the United States" while criticising his administration's Open Border Policy.

In a series of posts on social X, Trump described the current state of the country as a "disaster" and "a laughing stock" on the world stage, blaming for the decline in national security, safety, and leadership.

Trump's scathing remarks centered on what he perceives as the disastrous consequences of President Biden's 'Open Border Policy'.

He warned that the policy would lead to worsening levels of radical Islamic terrorism and violent crimes in America, saying, "The time has come, only worse than ever imagined."

In his post, Trump further condemned President Biden, stating, "What he and his group of Election Interfering thugs have done to our country will not soon be forgotten!"

The President-elect also accused various US institutions, including the Department of Justice (DoJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Democratic state officials, of failing in their duties.

According to Trump, these agencies and officials have been "incompetent and corrupt," focussing instead on politically attacking him rather than safeguarding the country from internal and external threats.

"Our country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the world!" Trump wrote.

"This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually non-existent leadership."

He further added that the DOJ, FBI, and local prosecutors have spent their time unlawfully attacking him, instead of tackling violent elements that have infiltrated the US government and the nation.

Trump also called for immediate action from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), urging them to intervene before the situation deteriorates further.

"The USA is breaking down – a violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation," he said.

"Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it," he added.

In a final message to his supporters, Trump promised that his administration would restore the country's strength, stating, "See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Trump, who is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, will take office amid a turbulent political climate. In addition to his criticism of Biden's policies, Trump also voiced support for the H-1B visa programme, which has been a point of contention in US immigration debates.

Notably, his close allies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have both endorsed the programme and are set to take on roles in the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration.