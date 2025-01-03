Almond Flour Market Is Rapidly Expanding And Is Expected To Reach $1,704.23 Million By 2027, At A CAGR Of 7.90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Almond Flour size was valued at $976.46 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $1,704.23 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $727.77 million from 2019 to 2027.Increasing demand for almond flour as key ingredients in bakery premix applications, surge in demand for natural almond flour due to their organic properties and surge in application of blanched almond flour in the cosmetics industry is likely to drive the growth of the almond flour market in the future.Request Sample Report:The market for almond flour comprises natural and blanched almond flour. The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as the developing countries.This has resulted in increased demand for various types of almond flour products made using organic ingredients. Thus, natural almond flour is gaining increased traction among bakery, confectionery and cosmetics manufacturers, which significantly drives the global almond flour market growth.Furthermore, increase has been witnessed in the number of netizens along with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the market strategize on promoting their products on various social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the almond flour market sights critical growth opportunity.Buy Now and Get Discount:Region wise, North America was the prominent market in 2019, garnering maximum share, owing to high consumption of bakery, confectionery, cosmetics products in majority of the North American countries, including U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, consumers in the region are attracted by new almond-based products, texture, and higher nutrition content, which drive the market growth. Furthermore, North America is expected to witness CAGR of 7.60%, owing to health benefits offered by few natural almond flour products.The key players profiled in this report include Rolling Hills Nut Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Hodgson Mill, Treehouse Almonds, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Oleander Bio, SA, Shiloh Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc, Anthony's Goods, and Barney Butter. The key players provide current almond flour market trends, financial statement, and products development.Enquire about this report:Trending Reports:Global Precooked Corn Flour MarketGlobal Flour MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

