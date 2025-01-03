DC-DC Converter Market Insights: Key Trends And Growth Drivers To Watch Through 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DC-DC Converter Growth

DC-DC Converter Market Expected to Reach $17.85 Billion By 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "DC-DC Converter Market By Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Mounting Style, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027", the global DC-DC Converter market size was valued at $8.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:DC-DC converters that generate a precise and constant current are proving to be a crucial factor in the development of mission-critical electronic components. The DC-to-DC converter is a type of electric power converter that converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. They are increasingly used in portable electronic devices such as cellular phones and laptop computers. Previously before the development of power semiconductors, the primary way to convert the voltage of a DC supply to a higher voltage was via AC.DC-DC converters are widely used to efficiently produce a regulated voltage from a source that may or may not be well controlled to a load that may or may not be constant. Factors such as growth in the adoption of electric vehicles, development in the telecommunication industry, and penetration of automated systems drive the market for DC-DC converters. However, strict regulation and safety standards restrict the entry of new players and the rapid development of products, which in turn leads to market restraint.Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $2,854.3 million, and is estimated to garner $6,302.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.30%.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The global DC-DC converter market is segmented based on input voltage, output voltage, mounting style, application, end user, and region. Based on the input voltage, the market is divided into 5-36V, 36-75V, and 75V & above. Based on the output voltage, the market is divided into 3.3V, 5V, 12,V and 15V and above. By mounting style, the market is bifurcated into surface mount and through hole. Based on application, the market is classified into smartphones, servers & storage, EV battery management units, railway, and medical equipment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive Analysis:The DC-DC Converter industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global DC-DC Converter Market include,MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD.TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATEDGENERAL ELECTRICMORNSUN, ERICSSONRECOM Power GmbHTraco Electronic AGDelta Electronics, Inc.Vicor CorporationTDK-Lambda CorporationKey Findings of the Study- By mounting style, the through hole held the highest revenue in the DC-DC Converter market in 2019.- By application, the smartphone segment held the highest revenue in 2019.- By output voltage, the 5V segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, as per the DC-DC Converter market analysis .- By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major DC-DC Converter market share during the forecast period.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.