Special Transport Service Neutralizes 353 Explosive Objects In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers from the State Special Service of Ukraine's Defense located and neutralized 353 explosive devices in the past week, from December 29 to January 5.

The SSTS press service reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

Sappers surveyed and demined the territory with a total area of ​​618.97 hectares.

The largest number of explosive devices, 211, was discovered in Kherson region.

In total, since Russia's large-scale invasion, SSTS units have neutralized 208,742 explosive devices, having demined (surveyed) an area of ​​179,564.49 hectares.

That includes 1,059.86 km of motorways, 25.78 hectares of reservoirs, 2,736.21 km of railway tracks, 517.50 km of power lines, 82.06 km of gas mains, 380.72 hectares of residential areas, and 463.61 hectares of forests.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in 2024, MoD demining units cleared almost 253,000 hectares of mines and ammunition and neutralized 137,821 explosive devices.