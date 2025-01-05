Russian Drone Hits Energy Infrastructure Facility Near Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia district, an enemy kamikaze UAV hit an energy infrastructure facility.
This was reported by the local Police , Ukrinform reports.
“In the Zaporizhzhia district, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an UAV attack. There were no casualties,” the post says.
Police recorded enemy shells hitting residential buildings, garages, outbuildings, and private vehicles.
Police and SBU detectives collected evidence at the impact sites, opening criminal proceedings into war crimes.
Read also:
Third "underground" school about to open in Zaporizhzhia
region
It is also noted that last day, police evacuated a 74-year-old man from Stepnohirsk, whose apartment was destroyed during yet another Russian air raid.
The police are urging citizens to evacuate frontline settlements to safer locations.
It was previously reported that on January 4, the Russian forces shelled settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Polohy, and Vasylivka districts, using combat drones, aviation, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. A total of 370 enemy strikes were registered yesterday.
Photo: SES
MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109056030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.