'Bihar Ke Kejriwal,' Netizens React As Prashant Kishor Starts Hunger Strike Showing Support To BPSC Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) aspirants continue their protest demanding cancellation of the examination over the alleged paper leak, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor reached out to them showing his support.

"This protest will continue. I have been working in Bihar for the last two and a half years. If I don't do politics, what will I do?" Kishor said. He responded to accusations that his involvement was motivated, stating, "If you beat someone, and I am sitting here in support of them--and then you call it politics, then I am doing the politics."

Further slamming Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the Jan Suraaj chief added,“Nitish Kumar doesn't want to work; he wants to be in power only, and that's the reason he didn't help the people of Bihar during Covid times. He is not worried about other things but just about being in power.”

There is only one way for people like us... hunger strike: Kishore

On Thursday, Kishore began an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination due to an alleged paper leak. He joined BPSC aspirants in their protest at Gandhi Maidan and criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to meet with the students.

"This is against the egoistic government (of Bihar) whose leader CM Nitish Kumar did not consider meeting the students even when the students had agreed to withdraw the movement if the CM said that the exams couldn't be held... The students were beaten up by the authorities... There is only one way for people like us, Hence I am doing an indefinite hunger strike," he said.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Meanwhile, earlier today, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, who organised 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station to support the students' protest against BPSC, were dispersed by the police.