Stetor Enterprises Rebrands To Stetor Remodeling

Specializing in Luxury Kitchen and Bathroom Renovations

- Joe Stetor

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stetor Enterprises , known locally for its excellence in home renovation and professional contracting services, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to Stetor Remodeling . This evolution reflects the company's refined focus on providing luxury kitchen and bathroom remodeling to property owners in the Pittsburgh, PA area.

Stetor Remodeling is dedicated to delivering new kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects that meet the highest standards of excellence. The company has decades of experience transforming kitchens and bathrooms into beautiful, highly functional living spaces.

Stetor Remodeling uses high-quality materials and employs skilled craftsmen who take pride in their work. With a focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail, Stetor Remodeling offers clients end-to-end remodeling services and transparent pricing. Stetor Remodeling is an ideal choice for anyone looking to add their own unique and extravagant style to their home.

As a locally owned small business, clients benefit from direct communication with the owner, guaranteeing their vision for an updated living space is understood and executed flawlessly.

"Stetor Remodeling stands out in Pittsburgh due to its personalized service, local knowledge, and commitment to quality craftsmanship,” said Joe Stetor, Owner of Stetor Remodeling.“Our rebranding from Stetor Enterprises to Stetor Remodeling signifies our dedication to specializing in luxury renovations that transform our client's homes. We are excited to focus our expertise on creating exquisite kitchens and bathrooms that enhance our clients' lifestyles."

Stetor Remodeling continues to uphold its legacy of excellence while embracing a renewed focus on luxury and sophistication. The company invites homeowners to explore its range of services and discover how Stetor Remodeling can transform their living spaces into dream homes.

“Pick up the phone and give us a call,” said Stetor.“Let us come out and discuss your project. You can expect a zero-obligation estimate and no-pressure sales. If you decide to move forward with us, I can guarantee that you will not be disappointed.”

For more information, please visit stetorremodeling or contact Joe Stetor at (412) 977-7715.

About Stetor Remodeling

With over 20 years of experience in home remodeling, Stetor Remodeling holds a commercial contractor license in the city of Pittsburgh and is also registered as a Home Improvement Contractor (HIC #074998) with the state of Pennsylvania.

Joe Stetor

Stetor Remodeling

+1 412-977-7715

email us here

