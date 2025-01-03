Imran Zaki Awarded Xaverian Award For Exemplary Services At St. Xavier's College Alumni Reunion 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 2nd January, 2025: Imran Zaki, former Honorary Secretary and Vice President of the St. Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association, was honored with the prestigious Xaverian Award for Exemplary Services during the annual Alumni Reunion Dinner, Sangam 2024. The award recognizes Imran Zaki's outstanding contributions to the college and alumni community.



The ceremony took place at the St. Xavier's College Ground in the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Father Dominic Savio, Principal of St. Xavier's College and President of the St. Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association; Father Jeyraj Veluswamy, Rector of St. Xavier's School and College; Father Roshan, Principal of St. Xavier's School, along with other distinguished alumni and members of the St. Xavier's family.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Imran Zaki, said,“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Xaverian Award for Exemplary Services. This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire St. Xavier's alumni community whose dedication and passion continue to shape the future of our beloved institution. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve and connect with so many remarkable individuals, and I remain committed to supporting St. Xavier's College as we continue to build a brighter future together."



Imran Zaki has been an integral part of the alumni association and was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to fostering alumni relations, organizing key initiatives, and significantly contributing to the development of the institution's legacy. His leadership and dedication were recognized as pivotal in strengthening the bond between the college and its global alumni network.

