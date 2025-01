With Love, Meghan: Social Media Reacts To New Web Series By Prince Harry's Wife 'Netflix Still Hasn't Read The Room'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle announced a new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, premiering on January 15.

The eight-episode series features practical tips, candid conversations and celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer. In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex is seen baking and harvesting honey at her California home.

“I'm sorry, but there are content creators on IG that are far more compelling and deserving of this show/opportunity,” wrote one social user.

“Nothing says "love" like talking to Oprah while Philip was dying in the hospital in the UK and neglecting your family for your own ego,” another posted a sarcastic comment.

“I think I got norovirus from her food just by watching the trailer. Has anyone in the Production Company thought to have her hair pulled back, so she doesn't keep touching it and contaminating the food? Also, it appears her recipes are plagiarized. Does she claim them as her own (her authentic ideas) in the Series or does she give credit to the very original creators?” posted another.

“Why do you all keep supporting her? Get out of that contract,” one user asked Netflix.

“Nobody wants to watch a privileged individual cook foods that nobody can afford right now,” posted another.

“January 15th I've got an appointment to have my tongue motorized. Sorry,” came another sarcastic comment.

“Netflix still hasn't read the room,” wrote another.

Meghan, a former actress, married Prince Harry in 2018. They stepped down as senior royals in 2020, moving to California. Since then, they founded a production company and charity, Archewell, and produced various projects, including the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

As an actress, Meghan gained popularity for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits. She has not acted since her wedding to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,