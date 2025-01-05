(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Massoud Pezeshkian is expected to trip to Tajikistan in January for high-level talks seeking to enhance ties among both countries, a well-known source within Tajikistan's of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Saturday.



Throughout the trip, Leader Pezeshkian is projected to encounter with Tajik Leader Emomali Rahmon and other high-ranking formals in Dushanbe. The discussions are expected to center on extending collaboration in fields including culture, science, business, as well as local peace.



The trip follows a gathering among Leader Pezeshkian and Leader Rahmon on the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in September 2024. Throughout their talks, Pezeshkian highlighted Tehran’s dedication to enhancing mutual bonds and promoting collaborations in many sectors, comprising economic development as well as local peace.



Leader Rahmon further tripped to Tehran in July 2024 to join Leader Pezeshkian’s induction celebration, indicating the significance of the connection. Throughout a gathering among both leaders, Emomali Rahmon asked Pezeshkian to make a formal trip to Tajikistan at his convenience.

