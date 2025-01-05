Egypt announces new customs exemption on imported mobile phones

(MENAFN) Dr. Maged Moussa, the Head of the Central Administration of Customs at Cairo International Airport, has announced a new decision regarding customs exemptions for mobile phones, which he described as a welcome surprise for Egyptians. Speaking during a phone interview on the Hadrat Al-Mowaten program broadcast on Al-Hadath Al-Youm channel, Moussa clarified that the decision grants an exemption from customs duties for one used personal mobile phone brought into the country from abroad, provided that the device had been in use before January 1, 2025.



The exemption also extends to one new phone received as a gift, under the condition that it is officially registered through the “Telefoni” application, recently introduced by the Customs Authority in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.



The Egyptian government has implemented customs duties of up to 38 percent on imported mobile phones in an effort to combat smuggling operations that have negatively impacted local telecommunications businesses. These duties aim to regulate the market and provide protection for the local industry. The newly introduced “Telefoni” application is central to this initiative, enabling travelers to register devices brought into the country, either to secure customs exemptions or calculate the applicable fees on non-exempt devices.



As part of the effort to enhance regulation, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has started notifying citizens who are required to pay customs fees on their mobile phones. These notifications, which began rolling out on Sunday, primarily target devices brought into the country through unofficial channels. By ensuring proper registration and fee collection, the government aims to create a more transparent and organized telecommunications market, reducing the prevalence of smuggled phones and the associated losses to the economy.

