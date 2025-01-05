Iran judges violent incident in Louisiana

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry has judged a violent incident in New Orleans, Louisiana, that caused the death of 15 individuals as well as over 30 wounded throughout New Year Eve.



In a statement published on Friday, Foreign Ministry representative Esmail Baqaei conveyed Tehran’s dramatic criticism of the attack, reiterating the Islamic Republic’s firm support against violence in all its types, despite of its place or committers. Baqaei further raised apologies to the fighters as well as the families of the losses.



The occurrence happened early on New Year’s Eve when a vehicle driver, known to be 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove his truck into a huge crowd in the area’s iconic French Quarter. Witnesses labeled terrible acts when the vehicle plowed over celebrators at nearly 3:15 AM, leading the celebration environment into mess. “The best way I can describe it is truly a war zone,” a single watcher stated.



Officials agreed that Jabbar, a previous US military fighter who had been positioned to Afghanistan, presented a flag related to the Daesh Takfiri terrorist organization on his vehicle throughout the incident. Detectives are presently searching possible connections among Jabbar and rebel groups.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055673