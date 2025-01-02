Cabinet Approves 2024 Public Sector Job Classification Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) -Bylaw aims to implement Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap

-Bill requires departments to analyse roles, develop competency-based job descriptions

-Bylaw classifies jobs into various categories

AMMAN - During its last meeting in 2024, the Cabinet, in a session chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, on Tuesday approved the 2024 bylaw for public sector jobs descriptions and classifications.

The bylaw is part of efforts to implement the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap and aligns with the Public Sector Human Resources Management Bylaw, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The bill covers positions listed in the formations table and requires government departments to analyse roles and develop competency-based job descriptions, ensuring adherence to standards set by the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission.

The bylaw categorises jobs into senior-level positions, middle-management roles, specialised positions and administrative and technical support roles.

The Council of Ministers also approved the 2024 Administrative Organisation Bylaw for the Ministry of Investment.

The bylaw establishes a clear organisational structure to define the roles and responsibilities of the ministry's administrative units, aiming to enhance efficiency and performance.

The Cabinet also amended the 2024 Licensing of Activities Related to the Petroleum Derivatives Sector Bylaw, which regulates activities involving compressed and liquefied natural gas supply stations, including importing, exporting, transporting, distributing, selling and storing these products.

It also specifies licensing fees for authorised entities.

Placing the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) at the heart of its policies, while acting as an "economic development government," Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, during a recent meeting with journalists, said the Cabinet of Hassan has shifted the trend from "we will do" to "we already did."

During the meeting, Shehadeh said, "In every single session held over the nearly past 100 days, the Cabinet has made at least three decisions all with deep positive impact on the national economy."

"All the decisions made and those to be made are value-added and shall have immediate impact on stimulating growth and improving Jordanians' living conditions," Shehadeh, who heads the government's economic team, said.

He explained that the EMV is based on "eight economic drivers, 360 priorities and 37 sectors" with the general objectives of achieving sustainable economic growth and improving Jordanians' living conditions."

In line with this endeavour, he explained that the government has taken a total of 41 economic decisions, including extending exceptions to national industries and other key sectors.

With Jordanians' spending and consumption decreasing by around 40 per cent due to consecutive increases to interest rates, the minister explained that the government has adopted a "quantitative easing policy", aiming first at alleviating Jordanians' economic burdens and increasing revenues.

He explained that there were unsettled customs cases since 1969 at a value of JD300 million, many of them have been settled after a Cabinet decision taken in this regard.

On October 21, the Ministry of Finance said that the Cabinet had approved a decision to exempt individuals involved in customs-related cases filed or discovered before December 31, 2019, from up to 90 per cent of the fines imposed on them.

This decision provides a 90 per cent exemption on customs and tax fines, confiscation fees, and administrative costs, in accordance with the Customs Law and the Law on Collection of Public Funds.

Referring to similar Cabinet decisions, under which vehicles with expired licensing for over a year have been exempted from fines, the minister said over the past 15 days 72,000 out of the 555,000 unlicensed cars have been licensed.

The Cabinet in a session on November 19 decided to exempt vehicles with expired licensing for over a year from fines, provided that owners pay fees by December 31.