This Is What Diana Penty Did After A ‘Long Nap’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Diana Penty shared a sun-kissed of herself and said that she tried to look“sexy” after a really long nap.

Diana took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in selfie mode. In the clip, she is seen flaunting her perfect skin with a hint of as the rays softly fall on her dainty skin.

Over the video, she mentioned:“Pov: When you wake up from a loooooong nap but still try to look sexy.”

Without mentioning the location, she then captioned the post:“Waking up to a sun-kissed evening.”

Talking about her upcoming work, the actress will next be seen in“Azaad” directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is set in 1920s India, produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra.

It talks about a young stable boy who discovers a kindred spirit in a spirited horse named Azaad. As their lives intertwine against the backdrop of rebellion and tyranny, the boy's quest to ride the majestic horse Azaad turns into a journey of courage, awakening him to his own power amidst the country's fight for freedom.

She also has“Section 84” with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and follows the captivating journey of a retired politician who tries to recover his previous glory against a backdrop of strategic plot and high-stakes decision-making.

Diana, 39, began her modelling career in 2005. She then made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film Cocktail in 2012. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani and Dimple Kapadia.

After a four-year hiatus, Penty played the title role in Happy Bhag Jayegi, a sleeper hit. She went on to play an army officer in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Later she was seen in projects such as Shiddat, Salut, Bloody Daddy and Adbhut.