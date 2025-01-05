Russian attack on Ukraine causes 7 injuries, hospital damaged
Date
1/5/2025 12:16:43 AM
(MENAFN) Seven people were injured, residential buildings and a hospital were struck as a caused of a Russian army attack with guided aerial bombs in the region of Semenivka, Chernihiv area.
In line with Ukrinform, the chief of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, posted this on Facebook.
“In the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped 4 guided aerial bombs on the border town of Semenivka. They targeted the central part, a residential area,” he stated.
In accordance with preliminary news, seven people were injured and are currently getting the crucial aid.
Residential buildings, a hospital, an administrative building, a cafe, in addition to individuals cars were damaged.
“Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary special services are working at the scene,” Chaus announced.
As stated, Russian army struck 95 times on the border of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy areas in the day before, a number of 246 explosions were verified.
MENAFN05012025000045016953ID1109055440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.