Russian attack on Ukraine causes 7 injuries, hospital damaged

(MENAFN) Seven people were injured, residential buildings and a hospital were struck as a caused of a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs in the region of Semenivka, Chernihiv area.



In line with Ukrinform, the chief of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, posted this on Facebook.



“In the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped 4 guided aerial bombs on the border town of Semenivka. They targeted the central part, a residential area,” he stated.



In accordance with preliminary news, seven people were and are currently getting the crucial aid.



Residential buildings, a hospital, an administrative building, a cafe, in addition to individuals cars were damaged.



“Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary special services are working at the scene,” Chaus announced.



As stated, Russian army struck 95 times on the border of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy areas in the day before, a number of 246 explosions were verified.

