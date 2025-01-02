Treasury And Risk Management Software Market , 35% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), Type (Treasury, management, and Risk and compliance), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Adenza Group Inc., Alpha Group International plc, Bottomline Technologies Inc., CAPIX Treasury Software, Coupa Software Inc., DataLog Finance, Eurobase Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Sciences Corp., Finastra, GTreasury, Infosys Ltd., ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, Oracle Corp, Salmon Software Ltd., SAP SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

35%. To the growth of the global market.

The Treasury And Risk Management Software Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The European treasury and risk management software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for compliance with regulations such as the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). This regulation aims to enhance transparency in European derivative markets and reduce risks associated with OTC derivatives by mandating enterprises to validate risk management procedures and provide collateral. As a result, large-scale organizations, including commercial banks and corporates, are increasingly adopting cloud-based treasury operations for real-time cash management, cash-flow forecasting, payment reconciliation, debt management, trade finance, and investment management. Cloud computing technology enables the use of advanced financial software, such as AI and machine learning algorithms, to analyze cash flows, liquidity positions, bank account balances, interest rates, foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, and other financial data. This information is crucial for financial risk management, financial operations, and reputational risk mitigation. Professional services and consulting firms also play a vital role in helping organizations navigate the complex regulatory landscape and implement cloud-based treasury and risk management solutions. Additionally, cloud-based software solutions offer enhanced security features, including fraudulent activity detection, and emerging technologies like blockchain can further enhance the security and efficiency of financial transactions. BFSI services providers are offering cloud-based software solutions to cater to the needs of retail banks, investment banks, clearing banks, and account management services.

The European treasury and risk management software market is projected to expand steadily due to the necessity for regulatory compliance, particularly with the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), which oversees European derivative markets, central counterparties (CCPs), and trade repositories (TRs). EMIR aims to enhance OTC derivatives market transparency and reduce associated risks. With OTC derivatives requiring validation of risk management procedures for collateral, European organizations must comply with numerous regulatory requirements to manage financial data. Additionally, organizations in sectors such as BFSI, IT, and healthcare face currency risk due to market fluctuations, particularly in the context of Brexit and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. To manage FX risks and perform functions like cash management and forecasting, these organizations have adopted treasury and risk management software. Vendors are also forming partnerships to expand offerings and remain competitive. Despite the decline in on-premises deployment demand due to COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, the shift to cloud-based solutions has driven market growth. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict may negatively impact the market if it continues.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 On-premises 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Treasury

2.2 Investment management 2.3 Risk and compliance



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The on-premises segment dominates the global treasury and risk management software market due to its enhanced security features. Large organizations and institutions, particularly those in the BFSI and healthcare sectors, prefer on-premises solutions for their critical business data. On-premises deployment offers more control over hardware, software, and data. Vendors like FIS, Bottomline Technologies, and SAP SE cater to this segment. While on-premises solutions provide automation and scalability, they necessitate IT infrastructure and upfront capital investment for hardware upgrades. Despite these costs, on-premises treasury and risk management software is expected to expand during the forecast period due to the heightened need for data security and control among large enterprises.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

Research Analysis

The Treasury and Risk Management Software market is a critical segment in the financial industry, designed to help large scale organizations effectively manage financial operations, mitigate risks, and optimize cash flow. This software is essential for managing financial risks associated with cash management, assets, reputational risk, real-time cash management, and payment reconciliation. Fraudulent activities and illegal transactions pose significant risks to financial institutions, making treasury management software indispensable. Fintech companies are increasingly offering cloud-based treasury operations, providing real-time access to financial data and enabling efficient cash management. Treasury management software facilitates investment management, interest rate, foreign exchange rate, and commodity price risk assessment. Risk and compliance are integral components of the software, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and protecting against potential legal issues. Banks, including retail, clearing, and investment banks, heavily rely on treasury management software for their financial operations. Professional services and consulting firms also offer expertise in implementing and optimizing these solutions for their clients. The LegalTech market is also integrating treasury management software to enhance their offerings.

Market Overview

Treasury and risk management software is a crucial tool for large scale organizations, including banks and corporations, to effectively manage financial operations, cash flow, assets, and mitigate various types of risk. This software enables real-time cash management, cash-flow forecasting, payment reconciliation, debt management, trade finance, and investment management. It also helps in managing financial risk, including fraudulent activities, reputational risk, interest rates, foreign exchange rates, and commodity prices. The software is available in both cloud-based and on-premise versions, with cloud-based solutions gaining popularity due to their flexibility, accessibility, and cost savings. Advanced features like artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms enhance the software's capabilities, providing valuable insights and automating routine tasks. BFSI services, professional services, and consulting services also offer these solutions to cater to the diverse needs of retail banks, commercial banks, investment banks, clearing banks, and corporates. Cloud computing and blockchain technology are key trends in the treasury and risk management software market, offering enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency. Overall, treasury and risk management software is an essential tool for organizations to effectively manage their financial operations, mitigate risk, and optimize their financial performance.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

