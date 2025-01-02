The Jazz Sanctuary Launches 14Th Year With Six Free, Live Concerts In Philadelphia And Its Suburbs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philadelphia's most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, celebrates the start of its 14th year this month with six free live concerts in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Matching Fundraising Campaign for Non-Profit Performing Arts Organization Aims to Double Donations through January 31

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia's most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary , celebrates the start of its 14th year this month with six free live concerts in Philadelphia and its suburbs.To support its mission of providing free live jazz to communities, The Jazz Sanctuary's annual matching fundraising campaign continues through January 31, doubling the impact of every donation.“As we enter our 14th year, I'm proud to share that The Jazz Sanctuary has brought music and community to life through 836 events over the past 13 years,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“We already have 26 events on the calendar for 2025, setting the stage for another remarkable year.”“Our annual matching donation program, which began in December, continues through the end of this month,” Segal noted.“Every dollar donated during this time will be matched, doubling the impact of our supporters' generosity. Thanks to the incredible response so far, we've already raised $6,702 as of December 26, and we're striving to exceed last year's match total of $11,000.”Segal added,“When Duke Ellington was asked why his band members stayed with him for so long, he famously replied, 'I pay them.' At The Jazz Sanctuary, we share a similar commitment: 91 percent of our income in 2024 went directly to paying our talented musicians. It's a standard we aim to uphold in 2025 while also covering essential costs like sound systems, public relations, and insurance-all while continuing to provide free performances for the community.”Segal emphasized,“Your donations make a significant difference, ensuring we can continue to bring free live jazz to communities for years to come. If you haven't received a donation request letter, you can still contribute via check, PayPal, or credit card through our website. Every contribution helps sustain our mission.”He concluded,“If your township, house of worship, or other public venue is interested in hosting a Jazz Sanctuary event, please contact us. We'd love to bring the joy of music to your community.”With six concerts on the calendar in January, the organization that Segal started in gratitude to his friends, family and community following his recovery and rehabilitation from brain surgery continues to bring magical performances by gifted musicians to audiences throughout Philadelphia and its neighboring suburbs. The upcoming slate includes two concerts in Philadelphia, and one each in Buckingham, Gwynedd, Devon and Bryn Mawr.Those events include:.Thursday, Jan. 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary's always popular“Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats, starts at 7:30 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge..Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333). An evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. Admission to this 105-minute concert is free of charge..Thursday, Jan. 23 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). An evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet). Admission to this two-hour concert is free of charge..Friday, Jan. 24 at Church of the Messiah (1001 Dekalb Pike Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002). An evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7 p.m. featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: Dell'Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Grant MacAvoy (drums), Tony Micilli (vives) and Segal (bass). Admission is free of charge..Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Church of St. Alban Episcopal (500 Fairthorne Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125. An afternoon of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 2 p.m. and features musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary. Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge..Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church (625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010). A special evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. and features vocalist Paula Johns joined by Dell'Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Jordan Sr. (drums), Segal (bass) and Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge.

