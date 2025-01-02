Pacira Biosciences To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare at 10:30 AM PT (1:30 PM EST) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Live of the event can be accessed by visiting the“Events” page of the company's website at investor.pacira.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioverao®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit .

