NYC DDC Commissioner Thomas J. Foley, P.E., CCM, DBIA, Leads DBIA National Board Of Directors For 2025

NYC DDC Commissioner Thomas J. Foley, P.E., CCM, DBIA (left), takes the gavel from 2023 DBIA Board Chair Dana Pomeroy, AIA, LEED AP, DBIA, to symbolize the start of his term as 2024 Board Chair. (Dallas, Nov. 8, 2024)

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

New Board leadership and two new Board members poised to advance 2025 – 2027 Strategic Goals

- Thomas. J. Foley, P.E., CCM, DBIAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) proudly announces Thomas. J. Foley, P.E., CCM, DBIA, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), as Chair of its 2025 National Board of Directors. Foley, a long-time champion of design-build who has overseen the ongoing successful implementation of a design-build program for New York City municipal construction projects, began his term January 1, 2025, alongside a newly appointed slate of board leaders and two new board members.DDC has been a model for successful design-build delivery in the public sector under Foley's leadership. New York City government's first design-build project, a combined garage and community space in Queens built as part of the City's Borough-Based Jails Program, was completed by DDC in 22 months –– less than half the time expected under the old lowest bidder contracting system –– and with cost savings of $12.9 million. The project received DBIA's 2024 National Award of Merit, National Award of Excellence in Federal/State/County/Municipal Facilities and I.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner Award. It was also recognized during the Construction Management Association of America's (CMAA) Metro NY/NJ Chapter 30th Annual Awards and received the Silver Award in the Special Projects category in the 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York).Foley has guided numerous other projects in DDC's design-build pilot program to completion years faster than would have been possible with lowest bidder contracting, including the $141 million Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center in Brooklyn, which will be completed at least two years faster with design-build than under the former system. DDC recently launched its first design-build infrastructure project in Manhattan and Foley was a key part of a lobbying effort that resulted in DDC now being able to use progressive design-build for future resiliency projects.Reflecting on his plans as Chair, Foley said,“At NYC DDC, we've seen firsthand how design-build transforms projects by fostering teamwork and driving efficiency in all five boroughs to deliver vital services for New Yorkers. I'm honored to lead DBIA during this exciting time for our industry and look forward to championing Design-Build Done Right® through initiatives that empower Owners and practitioners to achieve even greater success.”DBIA's Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer Lisa Washington, CAE, said,“Tom's expertise and passion for Design-Build Done Right® are a tremendous asset to DBIA as we move forward with our 2025-2027 Strategic Goals. With Tom's leadership, supported by the outstanding commitment of the Board's new leadership as well as new and returning board members, DBIA is well-positioned to advance design-build excellence, support its continued growth and build on the momentum we've created for the past 30 years.”Joining Foley on the DBIA National Board of Directors Executive Team are:- Vice Chair: Virginia McAllister, RA, LEED, NCARB, NCIDQ, DBIA; Chief Executive Officer, Iron Horse Architects- Treasurer: Shannon Gustine, LEED AP, BD+C, DBIA; Regional Vice President, Hensel PhelpsDBIA also welcomes two new board members:- Jon Mindrup, AIA, DBIA; Design Management Director, JE Dunn Construction- Anna Pridmore, Ph.D., P.E., DBIA; Senior Vice President of Strategic Market Development at Structural TechnologiesDBIA's National Board of Directors plays a critical role in guiding the organization's mission to promote the value of design-build project delivery and support the effective integration of design and construction services. The newly announced board members and leadership will focus on implementing DBIA's 2025-2027 Strategic Goals, which emphasize collaboration, raising industry standards and expanding education to meet growing demand.Foley spoke to DBIA's Design-Build Delivers Podcast in October about the success of design-build in New York City and returned to the show in January along with Washington to share their vision for the organization's growth, including DBIA's Strategic Goals.

