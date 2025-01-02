Rosen & Perry Evolves Into Perry Calder Law, Maintains Legacy Of Fighting For The Injured

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Pa., Jan. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Renowned Pittsburgh-based medical malpractice and personal injury law firm, Rosen & Perry, is proud to announce its new name: Perry Calder Law. The rebranding reflects a new chapter for the firm following the retirement of founding partner Neil Rosen, while honoring its decades-long legacy of providing compassionate and effective representation to injury and their families.







Image caption: Perry Calder Law.

With a team of highly skilled trial lawyers and in-house medical professionals, Perry Calder Law remains committed to restoring the lives of individuals and families victimized by medical malpractice and negligent conduct. The firm has built a reputation for delivering record-setting settlements and multimillion-dollar jury verdicts across Pennsylvania, from Erie to Centre County and most counties in between.

“While our name has changed, our dedication to fighting for the rights of our clients remains unwavering,” said Jon R. Perry , managing partner of Perry Calder Law.“This is the next step in our mission to provide compassionate, results-driven legal solutions to victims of medical malpractice and personal injury.”

Reflecting on the firm's legacy and future, Perry added,“Throughout my 34 years of practice, I've had the privilege of learning from and working alongside some of the most talented trial lawyers in the field. Together, we've perfected a client-centered approach to litigation, delivering exceptional results while easing the burdens and emotional turmoil faced by those we serve. I'm confident that our team will continue to exceed these high standards in every case.”

Partner Michael Calder emphasized the continuity of core values:“Perry Calder Law is built on a foundation of excellence and compassion. Our new name signifies progress, but our commitment to easing our clients' pain and delivering exceptional results remains as strong as ever.”

For nearly 100 years, the firm has provided trusted legal guidance in the most challenging times, standing as a fierce advocate for individuals and families affected by medical malpractice and personal injury. With their rebranding to Perry Calder Law, the team reaffirms their dedication to upholding their clients' rights and achieving justice.

For a free consultation or to learn more about Perry Calder Law, visit or call (412) 281-4200.

About Perry Calder Law:

Perry Calder Law is a Pittsburgh-based law firm specializing in medical malpractice and personal injury cases. With a reputation for compassion and a proven track record of success, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation to clients across Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit .

