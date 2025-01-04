Wego Unveils Saudi Travel Trends For Winter 2024: Surge In International Travel And Popular Destinations

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Wego, the number 1 app and the largest travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has unveiled the latest insights into the travel trends of Saudi travelers this winter. The data illustrates a significant increase in travel activity among Saudi travelers, reflecting a robust appetite for both regional and international destinations.

Winter travel trends:

Wego's analysis also reveals that flying this winter is 25.47% cheaper compared to the summer 2024 peak season. However, year-over-year (YoY) airfares remain stable, with a modest 3% decrease compared to last year.

According to Wego's comprehensive data, international flight searches from Saudi Arabia have surged by 33.58% compared to last winter. This growth is paired with an encouraging decrease in average costs.

Preferred Winter Destinations:

According to Wego's latest search data, Egypt, Pakistan, and India have emerged as the top destinations for Saudi travelers this season, with Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates following closely behind. This pattern underscores a significant trend among Saudi residents many of whom are expatriates, opting to travel to their home countries for year-end holidays. These destinations offer the perfect opportunity for reconnecting with family and friends, celebrating cultural traditions, and immersing in familiar surroundings during the festive season.

Additionally, the popularity of Türkiye and the UAE reflects their appeal as versatile destinations that combine cultural familiarity with leisure attractions, excellent hospitality, and accessibility. Türkiye continues to attract Saudi travelers with its blend of rich history, scenic landscapes, and diverse culinary offerings, while the UAE's proximity, luxury experiences, and family-friendly attractions make it a perennial favorite for quick getaways.

The data indicates that year-end travel among Saudi residents is not only about leisure but also about creating meaningful connections and celebrating shared cultural experiences, making these destinations top choices for the festive season.

Wego also observed a growing interest among Saudi travelers in exploring distant destinations this winter. In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines are top picks, while over in Europe, the UK, Azerbaijan, and Italy pop up as the most popular destinations.

Saudi nationals benefit from visa exemptions or simplified visa procedures in many of these countries. Thailand, Indonesia, the UAE, the Philippines, and Türkiye offer visa-free entry for Saudi passport holders, while countries like Pakistan, India, Azerbaijan, and the UK require only an e-Visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), making it easier for travelers to plan international trips.

Mamoun Hmidan, chief business officer at Wego, said:“The data shows a clear preference for both regional trips to family and culturally significant destinations, and international journeys that offer new experiences. With the rising interest in long-haul travel and easier visa processes, we anticipate continued growth in travel activity for the remainder of the season. Wego is committed to providing the best travel options and experiences for its users.”

About Wego:

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.