30 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 5 (IANS) At least 30 Palestinians were killed and some others missing in Israeli on various areas of the Gaza Strip, said Palestinian sources.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defence in Gaza, told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft targeted a residential house in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

The Civil Defence teams recovered 11 bodies, including women and children, and rescued several others who were injured, said the spokesman.

The Al-Ahli Arab Hospital reported in a press statement that three bodies, including an infant, were sent to the hospital as a result of an Israeli bombing in the Al-Daraj area east of Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying aid security personnel belonging to a private security company in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

A statement by the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis said that the raid led to the killing of six people and the wounding of several others.

Eight others were killed, including a child and a woman, and 20 wounded in raids targeting two houses and a tent west and central Khan Younis, according to the complex's statement.

In the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, two women were killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli bombing, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,717, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.