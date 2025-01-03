Jordan Denounces New Orleans Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack that took place in the city of New Orleans, USA, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with the and people of the United States in this tragic incident, reiterating Jordan's rejection of all forms of violence and aimed at undermining security and stability.

Qudah also extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

A US citizen steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revellers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35, officials said according to AFP.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas and army veteran.

He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military, the officials added as reported by AFP.

"The FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organisations," the FBI said in a statement, cited by AFP.

Police said the incident began around 3:15 am local time in the heart of the French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

The suspect drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, two of whom were wounded.

Two homemade bombs were found and made safe, the FBI said, according to AFP.