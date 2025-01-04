82Nd Golden Globes 2025: All We Imagine As Light By Payal Kapadia Gets 2 Nominations - Full Nominee List Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2025: is set to kick off its first awards for the year 2025. The Golden Globes is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, this event is often considered a predictor for the Oscars.



Here are the nominees in key categories for the 82nd Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Best film, drama

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best film, musical or comedy

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"Emilia Perez"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best actor, drama

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress, drama

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"

Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best actor, musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"

Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"

Glen Powell, "Hit Man"

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best actress, musical or comedy

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Zendaya, "Challengers"

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best supporting actress

Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best director

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Conclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best non-English language film

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Perez"

"The Girl with the Needle"

"I'm Still Here"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"

Best cinematic and box office achievement

"Alien: Romulus"

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Gladiator II"

"Inside Out 2"

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best animated feature

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"