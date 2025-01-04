Fuel Oil From Russian Sunken Tankers Washed Up On Beach Near Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, fuel oil pollution caused by the December accident of Russian oil tankers was found on the beaches of Lyubymivka and Orlivka, located west of Sevastopol.

This is reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“Fuel oil has already washed up on the beaches of Lyubymivka and Orlivka, which is the western coast of Sevastopol,” the message says.

It is noted that according to the Crimean Department of Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, on January 4, southwesterly winds are expected to increase to 17-22 m/s in Crimea . This means that the pollution spot, which was carried by the waves to the west along the Crimean peninsula, can now be washed ashore again.

As reported, on January 3, fuel oil pollution was found in the temporarily occupied Crimea at Cape Opuk and at the entrance to Balaklava Bay as a result of the December accident of Russian oil tankers.