Egypt, Lebanon Urge Non-Interference In Syria's Transition

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 5 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, held phone talks yesterday, with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, during which they urged a transition in Syria, free from foreign interference.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of supporting the will of the Syrian people, preserving Syria's resources, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as, the necessity of a purely Syrian-led political transition process“without foreign dictations,” said the Egyptian Foreign in a statement.

In the phone talks, the two sides also discussed the need for presidential elections in Lebanon, a country that has been without a president since early Nov, 2022, due to political division in parliament, said the Egyptian ministry.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of reaching a national consensus, to end the presidential vacuum in Lebanon“without any foreign interference,” it said.

The phone talks came hours after Egypt dispatched its first relief plane to Syria, after the fall of former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's government, in early Dec, last year.– NNN-MENA