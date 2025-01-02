Rajasthan Police Launch 'Operation Cyber Shield' To Combat Cyber Crimes

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) The Crime Branch of the Rajasthan on Thursday launched a special campaign, "Operation Cyber Shield," aimed at tackling cyber crimes, apprehending offenders, and raising public awareness.

The campaign will run from January 2 to January 31 under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu.

The initiative seeks to dismantle the infrastructure supporting organised cyber-enabled crimes in the state and address rising cyber threats.

The campaign also emphasises resolving cyber crime cases, addressing public complaints, and promoting awareness about cyber security among citizens.

DGP Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi outlined seven key focus areas for the month-long campaign which includes resolving complaints. It shall addressing cases reported through the cyber crime portal and helpline 1930.

The first step under the campaign includes blocking suspicious activity for identifying and blocking fraudulent SIM cards and IMEI numbers.

The second step is Hotspot Mapping for detecting and monitoring high-risk areas for cyber crimes.

The next step is apprehending offenders for arresting individuals with pending warrants and identifying proclaimed offenders, recovering lost devices for retrieving and returning stolen or lost mobile phones to their rightful owners.

Promoting Cyber Awareness for conducting campaigns to educate the public about cyber threats and precautions is yet another initiative being identified by the officials under this month-long campaign.

The officials said that the seventh step includes building a database and creating a comprehensive database of known cyber criminals.

Comprehensive guidelines have been shared with senior police officials across districts and ranges to ensure the campaign's success.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious cyber activity to local police, the cyber security helpline (1930), the national cyber crime portal (), or the Rajasthan Police helpline at 0141-2741322.

The Rajasthan Police is committed to safeguarding citizens from cyber threats and ensuring a secure digital environment for all, said officials.