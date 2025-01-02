ADJUST YOUR MEDIA CELEBRATES MILESTONE WITH GROUNDBREAKING CHIROPRACTIC PODCAST AND EXPANDS MARKETING SERVICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What Chiropractic Doesn't Cure: Stories of Innate Podcast

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adjust Your announces the upcoming release of its 40th podcast episode, featuring an exclusive interview with Dr. Ron Oberstein, President of Life Chiropractic College West, scheduled to air Monday, January 6th, 2025. The podcast, which debuted on April 1st, 2024, has quickly established itself as a vital resource for both chiropractors and those interested in natural healing.Released weekly every Monday, each episode spans 20-40 minutes and follows a dynamic two-part format. The first segment features compelling stories of chiropractic transformations, exploring the fundamental principle that while chiropractic doesn't "cure" conditions, it facilitates the body's innate healing abilities through optimal nervous system function. The second segment equips chiropractors with effective storytelling strategies, covering essential topics from mindset development to practical marketing tools.Adjust Your Media, founded by Jenna Quentin in 2019, has evolved into a comprehensive digital marketing agency exclusively serving the chiropractic community. The company offers three distinct service tiers:Done-For-You Account Management:This is our "bakery" option where we take content marketing from an idea to a finished, delicious product.- Organic social media management- Professional content creation- Custom graphic design- Expert video editing- Done-for-you content marketing from concept to executionAdjust Your Marketing Blueprint membership:This is our "brownie mix" - we provide the base and instructions - you add your photos and videos and bake it!- Monthly group coaching sessions- Extensive Canva graphic design template library- Ready-to-use caption and hashtag templates- Strategic marketing calendars- Professional brochure templates- Comprehensive video course and manual- Step-by-step tutorials for in-house marketingOnline Store:This is like "ingredients" ready for you to use in your in-house digital marketing.- Prompt calendars- Customizable ready-to-post graphicsAYM can also work with you on individual copyediting services and projects, as well as custom graphic design projectsCopywriter and freelance journalist, Jenna Quentin's journey in chiropractic began in 2014 when she started writing for her local chiropractor. Her growing passion for chiropractic principles led her to establish Adjust Your Media in 2019, focusing exclusively on chiropractic content. As a mother of four, Quentin's mission stems from a personal commitment to helping families discover natural health solutions from the inside out. Her expertise has made her a sought-after speaker at chiropractic events across the country, where she inspires and guides practitioners in sharing their healing messages effectively.The company's creative team includes Faith Ruebke, a talented full-time graphic designer, video editor, and artist. Responding to continuous growth, Adjust Your Media plans to expand its team in 2025 with the addition of an administrative assistant, further enhancing its ability to serve dozens of chiropractic offices nationwide."What Chiropractic Doesn't Cure podcast blends inspiring chiropractic stories and practical marketing wisdom," says Quentin. "We're not just creating content; we're building a movement that helps chiropractors communicate their vital message of natural healing to communities across America."Chiropractors interested in learning more about the podcast or Adjust Your Media's comprehensive marketing services can visit or contact ...About Adjust Your Media:Adjust Your Media is a specialized digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to the chiropractic profession. Through innovative content creation, strategic marketing solutions, and passionate storytelling, the company helps chiropractors effectively communicate their message of natural healing and optimal health.

