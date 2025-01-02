Maine International Cold Storage Facility Set To Open In Early 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced cold storage facility opening early 2025 in Portland, Maine-secure your space now for top-tier, food-safe, temperature-controlled solutions.

- Grant Taylor - VP of WarehousePORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taylor Logistics Inc. , a premier provider of full-service third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, is thrilled to be the chosen operator of the Maine International Cold Storage Facility (MICSF ), set to open in early 2025. Located near the Port of Portland, this state-of-the-art facility will deliver advanced cold storage solutions to support businesses with temperature-sensitive goods.The MICSF is designed with 106,000 square feet of space, a design temperature of -10°F, and cutting-edge technology to ensure precise inventory management. Backed by top food-grade certifications, the facility is built to support industries such as food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. With its proximity to the port and rail systems, MICSF is positioned to offer seamless logistics and reduced transportation costs for its customers.As the chosen operator, Taylor Logistics brings over 170 years of logistics expertise to this innovative project. A trusted name in warehousing and distribution, Taylor specializes in crafting tailored supply chain solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. At MICSF, Taylor will provide a full suite of services, including cross-docking, transloading, and customized cold storage solutions, ensuring customers receive best-in-class support.“We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking project in Portland, Maine,” said Will Roberson, President & COO of Taylor Logistics Inc.“The Maine International Cold Storage Facility represents an incredible opportunity to deliver best-in-class cold storage and logistics solutions while supporting the local community and economy. We look forward to collaborating with the team behind MICSF to create value for businesses in the region and beyond.”The facility's proximity to the Port of Portland not only enhances logistical efficiency but also aligns with Taylor's commitment to sustainability. By reducing transportation emissions and providing environmentally friendly supply chain solutions, the MICSF reflects a forward-thinking approach to modern logistics.Taylor Logistics is proud to partner with the team behind MICSF to bring this facility to life and looks forward to supporting businesses across the region with reliable, innovative solutions.Space is filling up fast-secure your spot today by contacting ....About Taylor Logistics Inc.Taylor Logistics Inc. is a leading provider of full-service 3PL solutions, specializing in warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. With over 170 years of experience, Taylor delivers tailored solutions to optimize supply chains, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. As an industry leader, Taylor is known for reliability, sustainability, and a customer-focused approach that consistently sets the standard for logistics excellence.

