Unrivaled Sports Acquires Rocker B Ranch, An Expansive Premier Destination For Youth Baseball And Multi-Sport Experiences In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rocker B Ranch features four premier baseball fields and resort-style amenities, including lodging options such as cabins, casitas, and a lodge, as well as food and beverage services, two swimming pools, a fishing pond, and a venue. The property also includes volleyball, basketball, and courts. Unrivaled Sports, which owns Ripken Baseball® and Cooperstown All-Star Village, plans to expand the facility by adding more baseball and multi-sport fields, increasing onsite accommodations for young and families, and enhancing amenities to solidify its status as a regional and national destination.

In 2024, Rocker B Ranch hosted nearly 60,000 visitors, including over 900 baseball teams that participated in over 30 seasonal, weekend-based tournaments.

"Rocker B Ranch represents everything we strive for at Unrivaled Sports - excellence in youth sports and unforgettable experiences for families and communities," said Wade Martin, CEO of Unrivaled Sports' baseball division. "What Lance Byrd and his family built is one of the most unique experiences in youth sports. We couldn't be more proud and excited to be partners and lead the next chapter. Since we currently only use 55 of the 325 acres, the opportunities to expand and build upon the great foundation are very exciting."

"Rocker B Ranch was built on the idea of bringing people together, whether it's for the love of baseball, a special occasion, or simply a chance to connect with nature," said Lance Byrd, founder of Rocker B Ranch. "We're thrilled to see that tradition continue for years to come. Unrivaled Sports has a remarkable ability to elevate facilities and undoubtedly help Rocker B Ranch reach its full potential."

In addition to founding the complex, brothers Lance and Bart Byrd have guided the facility's operations and growth and will continue as part of the Unrivaled team.

Nestled near Possum Kingdom Lake and the Brazos River, Rocker B Ranch offers onsite lodging, a variety of outdoor activities, and stunning views of the Palo Pinto Mountains. The ranch has expanded beyond baseball, becoming a premier destination for sports-centered events and corporate retreats. Its proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth, exceptional hospitality, and professional staff have solidified its reputation as an idyllic venue for a range of activities.

"We are on a mission to provide unrivaled sports experiences to young athletes everywhere," said Andy Campion, Unrivaled Sports' Chairman and CEO. "That includes experiences that are inclusive and premium, inspiring and developmental for the athletes, and memory-making for their families. We see Rocker B Ranch having the potential to bring our mission to life across its 325 acres, from baseball to flag football to soccer and lacrosse, for boys and girls of all ages."

About Unrivaled Sports

Unrivaled Sports' mission is to create unrivaled sports experiences for young athletes everywhere.

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and including a strategic partnership with The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports is a diverse network of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, and Action Sports. In collaboration with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Unrivaled Sports' Baseball & Softball division includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force ParksTM, Baseball FactoryTM, Softball FactoryTM, Diamond Nation, Rocker B Ranch, All-Ripken Games, and UA Next Prospect Tour. In partnership with 5-time Olympian Shaun White and Ares Management, the Action Sports division includes SNÖBAHN and the following We Are Camp properties: High Cascade Snowboard Camp, Windells Ski Camp, Seek Skateboard Camp, and Milepost 35 Mountain Bike Camp. The Flag Football division includes the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, Under the Lights, and NEFFL. Unrivaled Sports also owns YTH Sports, operators of Soccer Youth. Learn more at

unrivaledsports .

