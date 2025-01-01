China's J-36 Stealth Fighter Another Blow To US Air Superiority

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In what is being reported as a surprise development, China has unveiled a new generation of crewed stealth combat aircraft that could redefine air combat dynamics and potentially challenge America's aerial dominance in Asia.

The first new aircraft, designated but not officially confirmed as J-36, lacks traditional tails and features a modified delta wing design, The War Zone reported .

While the exact identity and specifications of the aircraft remain unclear, it was likely produced by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), according to The War Zone report. It appears to be the highest number confirmed so far in the Jianjiji fighter jet series, the previous being the J-35.

The aircraft's design aligns with China's aspirations for advanced airpower, emphasizing stealth and long-range capabilities. The tailless configuration is intended to reduce radar signature and improve aerodynamic efficiency, although it may impact maneuverability, The War Zone report says.

The aircraft's three engines suggest a focus on sustained high-speed flight and operations at high altitudes. The Chinese Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the new aircraft.

Right after unveiling its next-generation tactical jet, The War Zone reported that China unveiled a second, smaller design attributed to the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC).

The War Zone says the aircraft, designated the J-50, features stealth technologies, including tailless designs that enhance low observability and reduce radar signatures. Unlike the three-engine J-36, the report notes that the J-50 has a twin-engine configuration.

While China's new jets have been touted as“sixth-generation fighters,” this loosely defined term could easily flaunt military capability for propaganda purposes.

In an October 2009 article for Air and Space Forces Magazine, John Tirpak says a sixth-generation fighter is an advanced combat aircraft concept emphasizing extreme stealth, adaptability and technological integration.

According to Tirpak, such an aircraft would incorporate features such as morphing airframes, directed energy weapons and“smart skins” embedded with sensors for unparalleled situational awareness.