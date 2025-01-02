Matrimony Signs Anil Kapoor As Brand Ambassador For Community Matrimony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd January, 2025: Matrimony – India's largest Wed-Tech Company, has signed veteran Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador to widen the reach of its community-based matrimony services.



Elaborating on the collaboration, Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony, said,“Mr Anil Kapoor has been in the show business for over 45 years and has won the love of people across the country and the globe. His image as a perfect husband, a caring father, and a doting grandfather inspires millions. To start, we will be releasing TV commercials for four communities - BrahminMatrimony, RajputMatrimony, AgarwalMatrimony, and KayasthaMatrimony –featuring Anil Kapoor, right in the middle of the ongoing wedding season.”



Matrimony has planned a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Anil Kapoor, targeting these communities throughout the year. The campaign will kick off with the release of commercials in January 2025 across all major TV networks.



Matrimony offers over 200 community-based matrimony services categorized by caste, religion, occupation, and special groups. These services cater to various segments of the population according to their preferences, helping individuals find their ideal life partners.



About Matrimony limited



Matrimony is India's leading consumer Internet Company managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony, and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony is considered the largest and most trusted matrimony brand which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 110 self-owned retail outlets across India. Matrimony also has Jodii – an exclusive matchmaking service for non-graduates, in 9 Indian languages. The Company delivers matchmaking and marriage-related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. The Company has pioneered several new business models such as WeddingBazaar, Mandap, and CommunityMatrimony, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony services, and RainbowLuv.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...